The National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria has accepted to present outcome of re-negotiated Memorandum of Terms of Settlement reached with Federal Government to members on September 8.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new MTS was reached at the end of the meeting between federal delegate and the Executives of the Nigerian Medical Association and NARD.

Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, had led the Federal Government delegation.

NAN reports that representatives of Ministry of Health, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation attended the meeting.

Also in attendance were representatives of Budget Office of the Federation and National Salaries, as well as Income and Wages Commission.

Speaking to newsmen after the session, Ngige said the meeting resolved that executive of NARD should present the outcome of the re-negotiated MTS to its members at an emergency session on September 8.

He said: “This is with a view to suspending the strike once there is evidence of payment of the Mandate to the affected Institutions as presented at the meeting.

“No member of NARD will be victimised as a result of this strike if suspended.

“This reconciliation meeting is, however, adjourned to re-convene on November 2.’’

On the issue of salary shortfalls, Ngige said the meeting resolved that payment would be made directly to the affected Federal Tertiary Health Institutions for Doctors and Staff that had been verified.

The minister also said the meeting agreed with NARD’s demand for a 100 per cent payment of salaries to its members.

He said the meeting also observed that the shortfalls were basically experienced by those who were not on the IPPIS platform termed “Non Regular Allowances/Payments”.

He said: “In this regard, it is expected that the 100 per cent payment will be implemented as from October.’’

He, however, said the meeting also agreed that all Resident Doctors should be captured on IPPIS platform by the end of October.

He also said the Federal Government would appeal to State Governments and Organisations that owe salary shortfalls/emoluments to Health workers to make genuine efforts to liquidate them.

Ngige said this was in the spirit of revamping the Health Care System in the country.