The global anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing monitoring body, the Financial Action Task Force, has written to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), warning of the negative implications of the unaddressed “concerns” leading to Nigeria’s suspension from the world financial intelligence body, Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Unit.

The warning letter by FATF came barely three weeks after the Egmont group suspended the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit from the activities of the group on July 5, 2017.

Following the suspension, the NFIU has since been disconnected from the Egmont Secure Website, a platform used for the exchange of information by members.

The FATF, in a letter dated August 29, 2017 and signed by its President, Santiago Otamedi, informed the AGF that there could be “implications” should Nigeria fail to address the “concerns” leading to the suspension of the NFIU from the Egmont group before November 20, 2017.

The letter with reference number 20170829b03 and titled ‘Suspension of Egmont Group membership status of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit’ was obtained from sources at the AGF office on Thursday.

The letter read in part, “I would like to share with you serious concern regarding the reasons that motivated this decision, notably the repeated failure of the FIU Nigeria to address concerns regarding the protection of confidential information as well as concerns about the legal basis and the FIU’s independence vis-à-vis the Nigerian Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“These issues are indeed core elements of the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing framework promoted by the FATF Recommendations.”

The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 by the ministers of its member jurisdiction.

The FATF has the mandate to set standards and to promote effective implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and the financing of proliferation and other threats to the integrity of the international financial systems.

The FATF currently has 35 member jurisdiction and two regional organisations.

Nigeria, currently on cooperative status, is struggling to become a member of FATF.

On the other hand, the EGMONT group is an informal forum for Financial Intelligence units worldwide established in 1995.

Its core objectives include supporting members to enhance the capacity of FIUs, promoting operational independence of FIU’s, offer training and tactical assistance, promoting personal exchanges and developing operational and strategic collaboration.

It also maintains and grants access to a secure channel for information among members.

According to experts in the global financial system, Nigeria is currently not a member of the FATF, but it is bound to adopt and domesticate all the recommendations of the FATF just like other countries.

Without adopting the FATF recommendations, “Nigeria will be blacklisted as a non-compliant and cooperative territory.”

Experts said this would give Nigeria a reputation of a money laundering and terrorist financing haven which would impact negatively on the drive for foreign direct investment and Nigeria’s financial institutions might not be able to carry out corresponding banking with other countries.