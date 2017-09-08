Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has cancelled mass promotion of primary and secondary school teachers in the state.

He stated that henceforth, any teacher that was not qualified for promotion would not be promoted.

Akeredolu spoke when the state executive of the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Akure, the state capital.

He said, “As a government policy, we will no longer mass-promote teachers. It is an executive order. Whoever is not qualified will not be promoted.

“We are going to have an education summit. It has always been in the offing. It will help to generate ideas that will reposition the sector for excellence.

“I have waited for the inauguration of the state executive members to enable the Commissioner for Education have an input in the summit.

“Latest by this month, the summit will kick off. It is very important to us, as its outcome would assist government in placing the sector on a higher pedestal.”