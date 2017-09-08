The Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators on Thursday announced the withdrawal of their “quit notice” to northerners and Yoruba living and doing business in the Niger Delta region.

The coalition, in a statement signed by 13 militant leaders and sent via electronic mail, said the decision to withdraw the “quit notice” was reached after consultations with some stakeholders in the region.

The militants had issued a “quit notice” to the Yoruba and northerners in Niger Delta to leave the region on or before October 1, 2017.

The militants also withdrew its threat to attack oil platforms in the region on September 10, 2017 if oil blocks/wells owned by northerners were not returned to the people of the region.

The statement was signed by leaders of the various groups that make up the coalition.

Part of the eight-paragraph declaration read, “After series of meetings yesterday between the high command of the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators led by General John Duku and the leadership of the Nigeria Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders Forum led by the Acting National Chairman, Comrade Imoh Okoko, coupled with the intervention of Pan Niger Delta Forum, Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, at yesterday’s meeting officially withdrew our quit notice issued to northerners and Yoruba living in the Niger Delta region.”