The Ekiti State Government has accepted the resignation of Prince Dayo Adeyeye as the Chairman, Governing Council of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Modupe Alade, the government thanked Adeyeye for his contributions to the university and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Consequently, the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has approved the appointment of Dele Adesina (SAN) as the new chairman of the Governing Council.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, announced his resignation on Thursday.

It was in protest against the unilateral nomination of Fayose’s Deputy, Prof. Olusola Eleka, as the sole candidate of the PDP for the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Adeyeye is believed to be interested in the governorship seat.