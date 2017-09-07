The Sokoto State government has commenced the payment of outstanding pensions to teachers and local government employees, as well as severance gratuities to former councilors amounting to N680 million.

Commissioner for Local Governments and Community Development, Mannir Dan’Iya, said in a statement that payments have started following Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s approval for the release of the amount.

He disclosed that all beneficiaries would receive their entitlements in due course.

“The breakdown of the funds indicate that N504.2m is to be paid to former teachers and local councils staff as accumulated pensions arrears, while N172.8m will be paid to former councilors of the 23 local councils to settle their severance gratuities.

“These payments show that government is responsive to the needs of former employees, office holders and other employees of the state.

“We will continue to treat our present and former employees with all the dignity and respect they deserve,” Dan’Iya added.

He commended the councils’ workers for their commitment and assured that the state government would continue to meet its obligations to workers at all times.

The state government had in February this year spent N1.2bn on the payment of outstanding gratuities from 2010 to the staff of local councils in the state.”