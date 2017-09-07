The Kwara state Government has restated its desire to explore the non-oil sectors to develop its economy and that of the Nation.

The state Deputy Governor, Elder Peter Kisira, stated this today in Ilorin while receiving members of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme team in his office‎.

Elder Kisira explained that the State was pertinent with the industrial development of the State hence the serious attention accorded Small and Medium Scale Enterprises to boost its economy and that of the Country.

The Deputy Governor‎ described as timely the choice of Kwara State for the Workshop in view of its strategic location with other Countries and international trade routes.

He appreciated the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme initiative expressing the hope that it would contribute to the development and growth of the Nation.

Elder Kisira thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its relationship with the State calling on Industries and SME in the State to take advantage of the duty free initiative offered ECOWAS to expand and export goods and services to other Countries in the region.

In his remark, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, implored KWACCIMA ‎to raise to the challenges and take the advantage of exporting Cashew and other non-oil producers to other Countries.

Earlier, the leader of the ECOWAS delegation, Isiaka Imam, said over three thousand five hundred enterprises with over one thousand seven hundred from Nigeria had been approved in the ECOWAS region to benefit from the duty free initiative and Trade Liberalization Scheme.

Imam who represented the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Hajia Khadija Bukar Ibrahim, highlighted some of the advantages and chains available in the Scheme.