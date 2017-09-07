The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said it has received a distress call of an imminent flood in Sarkin Noma, Ganaja in Lokoja local government area and Igala Mela LGA of Kogi State, among other areas.

According to a press statement issued by Sani Datti, Head, Media and Public Relations of the agency, following the alert, the agency has immediately established contact with the state Commissioner for Environment, State Emergency Management Agency and other relevant bodies.

“A team from the agency is due to arrive the state for appropriate action to the affected persons and communities,” the statement said.

”NEMA strongly advises the communities living around the flood plains to immediately relocate to higher grounds for safety to avoid the danger of the eminent.”