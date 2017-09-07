The Sokoto State Government in collaboration with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has concluded arrangements to train 500 youths on various vocational skills in the state.

The state Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Alhaji Musa Ausa, made this disclosure to newsmen in Sokoto on Thursday.

Ausa said the youths would be trained on skills such as tiles making, interlocking and baking, among others, adding that the aim of the training was to enable youths acquire vocational skills in order to be self reliant.

Ausa pointed out that it was only by equipping youths with vocational skills that the rising unemployment and other policies of the government could be achieved.

“The skill acquisition programme will provide youths with opportunity to be useful members of the society. This is part of efforts of the Governor Aminu Tambuwal-led administration to empower our youths with relevant skills so as to keep them away from idleness and crime,” he said.