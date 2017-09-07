Dr Ifediora Amobi, Executive Secretary, Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA) on Thursday predicted bumper farm produce this year for the country.

Amobi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the bumper harvest would crash prices of food stuff soon.

The executive secretary, who attributed his prediction to the agricultural policies and programmes of the present administration in the country, commended it for pursuing them with vigour.

“I believe that the Nigerian economy will further strive, especially when the expected bumper harvest comes to the market.

“This development will push down prices of food stuff in the country,’’ he said.

Amobi commended the Ministry of Agriculture and other state governments, especially Anambra that had keyed in into the country’s agricultural revolution.

“It is good we grow and grow the economy through agriculture and agro-allied businesses and other endeavours.

“The policy thrust of returning to the land and agro-allied production are yielding the desired results.’’

Amobi, a one-time Executive Director, African Heritage Institution (an economic think tank), however urged the Federal Government to support the agricultural sector with good road infrastructure.

“Good inter-state as well as rural roads will further push down the anticipated price fall.’’