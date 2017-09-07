The United Progressive Party (UPP) has lauded the military authorities for the prompt release of tricycle operators arrested after an unfortunate clash with some soldiers in Umuahia, Abia State, on Tuesday.

The UPP had in a statement on Tuesday, called on the military to immediately investigate the incident and ascertain the true position of the matter as well as the whereabouts of the victims.

National Publicity Secretary of UPP, Chief Ogbuehi Dike, said the party’s position was because of conflicting reports on the issue coupled that that such issues, if not properly managed could send the wrong signal and worsen the anxiety in the region.

“We are therefore happy that the military high command in response waded into the matter leading to the release of the tricycle operators. In this regard, we are confident that the military would do the needful in getting to the root of the matter and putting necessary measures to avoid such clashes in the future,” Dike stated.

The party therefore, reiterated call on the Federal Government to immediately douse the tension in the region, especially in the face of the recent heavy deployment of security personnel in the area, a development, it said had heightened fears in the region.

As a responsible party, committed to the welfare of all Nigerians irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliations, UPP added that it believed the sense of safety of all citizens must be guaranteed at all times.