The National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Chief Gani Adams, on Thursday said that the reintroduction of History in schools would sustain national identity among the youths.

Adams told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the teaching of History in schools was essential to the nation’s future and socio-political development.

The National Council on Education (NCE) recently approved the re-introduction of History into the curriculum for primary and secondary schools nationwide.

“A country that did not encourage the study of history in the school will not encourage discipline; will not even encourage the younger generation to know the importance of integrity.

“If you do not read the history of your past leaders, how can you emulate them. If we do not allow our students to read history, how will they sustain their identity.

“I think it was a very costly mistake on the part of the Federal Government, especially the Ministry of Education to remove history from our curriculum.

“I thank them for listening to the wish of the people; I thank them for listening to the clarion call of genuine Nigerians: those who want a better Nigeria,” he said.