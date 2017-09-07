The Kogi State Police Command has arrested three suspected notorious kidnappers terrorising the Lokoja-Okene road in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Wilson Inalegwu, disclosed this to journalists while parading the suspects at the Police Headquarters in Lokoja, the state capital.

Inalegwu said the arrest was part of the Command’s onslaught against criminal activities in Kogi State, such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and cattle rustling, among others.

He also enumerated some of the items recovered from the suspects, saying the arrest was made through the Command’s proactive crime preventing strategies.

The Police Commissioner told reporters on Thursday that the suspects have been on the police wanted list in the last three years.

He vowed that the Command, under his leadership, would not rest until incidents of crime in the state were reduced to the barest minimum.

Inalegwu appealed to residents of the state to continue to partner with the police and other security agencies to make Kogi the safest state in Nigeria.