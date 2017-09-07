Enugu State House of Assembly yesterday assured the National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, that they are behind them in the quest to ensure the actualisation of local government autonomy.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi who spoke the mind of the Assembly when a team of NULGE and Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC , paid a solidarity visit to the Assembly Complex, said they will vote in support of local government autonomy which has been in the front burner for some time.

Ubosi said that since the state assemblies are fighting for autonomy, there is no way they will not support the local councils to be autonomous.

He said that he knew much about the local government system not to support the council autonomy because, he was once a councillor and council chairman before he became a legislator.

“I am part of the local government. I was once a councillor and later, a local government chairman. I am used to anything about local government. If you ask me to vote, I’ll vote for local government autonomy,“ Ubosi said.

He however said that getting the local government autonomy might not be that easy and advised that the local government authorities consult the relevant authorities to ensure that the autonomy is granted.

The speaker seized the opportunity to inform the labour leaders that council workers in Enugu State will soon smile because plans are underway to pay their outstanding salaries, leave allowances as well as pensions.

He disclosed that from September 18, 2017, “all the local government pensions and leave allowances will be paid.”