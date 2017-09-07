The Nigerian mission in South Africa says it has protested the killing of Nigerians to the government of that country.

Two Nigerians were recently killed by the South African police for allegedly being in possession of drugs.

On Aug. 30, Kingsley Ikeri, 27, a native of Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo, was allegedly killed by the police at Vryheid town, in KwaZulu Natal Province while being interrogated for being in possession of drugs.

Clement Ofomoa, 35-year-old businessman and native of Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra was allegedly killed by the police on Sept. 5 at Springs town, near Johannesburg.

Amb. Godwin Adama, Nigeria`s Consul-General in South Africa, said in Johannesburg on Thursday that the mission sent the letter through the department of International Relations to the government.

“The Nigerian government has been swift in handling these issues. Following the killing at Vryheid, a senior diplomat, the officer in charge of Consular and Immigration, was immediately sent for an assessment.

“The diplomat met with Nigerian community, police, and family of the deceased,” he said.

Adama said that a report on the incident was sent to Abuja while the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria was summoned on the issues.

“The mission is on top of the situation and we are giving the welfare of Nigerians in South Africa priority,” he said.

The Consul-General, however, said that the present challenge was with the handling of suspects by the South African police.

“The issue we are having now is the police and the way they handle suspects. It is disturbing us.

“The Nigerian government is against crime and will not support any Nigerian involved in crime.

“But if a suspect is arrested, the due process of the law should be followed,” he said.

According to Adama, Xenophobic attacks have been curtailed following the visit of two Nigerian ministers to South Africa.

“Since the visit of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Interior, we have not had any major issue on Xenophobic attacks. The two governments have been able to take measures to check it.

“The mission has been visiting areas with potential for conflict and things have been normal”.

Adama said the mission was working hard to ensure that welfare of Nigerians in South Africa was protected and expressed shock on the death of the Nigerians.