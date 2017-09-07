The National Association of Resident Doctors on Thursday refused to call off its strike despite holding a 13-hour meeting with representatives of the Federal Government.

The meeting, which held at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, ended in the early hours of Thursday, had in attendance the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige; the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; and the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Labour, the strike would continue until at least Friday when the doctors are expected to meet to review the offer by the government on their demands including payment of salary arrears owed.

”The meeting agreed that NARD national officers will present the outcome of the re-negotiated Memorandum of Terms of settlement to an emergency meeting of its members by Friday September 8, 2017 with a view to suspending the strike once there is evidence of payment of the mandate as presented to the meeting, to the affected institutions,” the statement noted.