A delegation from the Ghanaian Ministry of Education, led by Professor J. S. Djongmah, in charge of the country’s National Accreditation Board and National Tertiary Education Agency, was in Nigeria to understudy the workings of the National Universities Commission.

The delegation, according to the weekly bulletin of the NUC, was received by the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed.

The visit came to learn from the NUC as the Nigerian quality assurance regulatory agency of the Nigerian University System (NUS), which is similar to Ghana's National Accreditation Board, and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) also similar to the National Council for Tertiary Education of Ghana.

The leader of the delegation, Professor Djongmah, expressed his delight that the executive secretary could grant the delegation audience even at a short notice, describing him as a man of wisdom and great courage, who had done well to reposition the NUS in the last one year.

Djongmah said the essence of the visit was to learn from the NUC on how well it had run the nation’s system as the regulator of university education.

He disclosed that Ghana has a new minister for tertiary education, who became interested in creating a stronger synergy between its tertiary education agencies and the National Universities Commission in Nigeria with a view to fostering more understanding, sharing experiences and perhaps learning from each other.

He further conceded that there is a lot to learn from the university education regulatory agency in Nigeria, and prayed that both countries would continue to thrive on the already established relationships to move tertiary education forward.

Responding to the Ghanaian delegation, the executive secretary informed the team that Professor Michael Faborode, who led them to the commission, was one of the most experienced educationists in Nigeria.

He said he was delighted to receive them and assured the delegation of his commitment to ensuring that the partnership and closer cooperation received the desired attention.

He recalled his meeting with Mr. Kwame of the Ghana accreditation board, where discussions was held and consequently the need for a visit to Accra, saying both countries have more to benefit when they work together to bring their universities closer, especially in the areas of training of academics in African universities.

In the Ghanaian delegation were Professor Jonathan N. Ayertey and Mr. Kwesi N. Eshun.