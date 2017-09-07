For a more efficient and functional education system, the federal government has been urged to re-introduce Advanced Level (A-Level) as the third tier of learning.

An adolescent and peer mentor, Mrs Olajumoke Akere, made the call in Ibadan on Saturday, saying that A-Level programme, which was operational till early 80s, is the missing link in Nigeria’s education system.

Mrs Akere said a re-introduction of A-Level as pre-university programme would further strengthen education system and make university or tertiary education more meaningful and better.

“The A’Level programme provides solid foundation for students’ continuous educational journey by developing their knowledge, skills and understanding of issues before entering higher institutions.

“If the programme is restored, it will help to solve the myriads of problems as regards university admissions,” she said.

Akere, who is the proprietress of a pre-university school in Ibadan, said the 10 years experience of preparing secondary school leavers for admissions into tertiary institutions had impacted positively on beneficiaries.

According to her, the transition from secondary school to higher institutions had challenges as some of them (the students) are ill-prepared, immature and confused.