The Federal Government has summoned the South African acting High Commissioner, Kenneth Pedro, over allegations that the South African police suffocated a Nigerian, Kingsley Ikeri, to death while he was in custody.

It demanded investigation into the killing and punishment of the perpetrators.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement late Tuesday by its spokesperson, Ms. Jane Adam, said it summoned Pedro to protest the extrajudicial killing of the 27-year-old said to have died on August 30, 2017 in South Africa’s eastern Kwazulu-Natal province.

Ikeri had been living in the South African town of Vryheid before his demise.

The ministry said the Under-Secretary for Regions and International Organisations, Ifeoma Chinwuba, had expressed Nigeria’s anger at the alleged killing to the South African envoy.

She urged the South African authorities to bring those responsible for the despicable act to justice.

The statement read, “Chinwuba further informed Mr. Pedro that while the Federal Government would not condone illegal or anti-social acts or criminalities, it behoves the South African Government to ensure that every resident accused of any offence is presumed innocent until proven guilty through the judicial process.”

In February, the FG summoned the South Africa’s then ambassador, Lulu Mnguni over a wave of xenophobic attacks that left dozens of shops owned by Nigerians vandalised in Johannesburg and Pretoria.