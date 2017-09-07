One person has been feared killed as military men attached to Greenville Oil Company in Rumuji community, in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, clashed with protesting residents.

Some youths from Rumuji town had laid siege to the company in protest against alleged neglect of the host community in the areas of employment and development.

It was learnt that at least three persons were hit by bullets from security operatives during the protest.

The angry youths had stormed the premises of the oil firm to register their displeasure over alleged unfair treatment by the management of the company.

Chizam Nyeche, Nna Aloha and one other person, whose name could not immediately be ascertained as of press time, were allegedly hit by stray bullets, as soldiers guarding the company’s premises opened fire to scare away the protesters.

The protesting youths from the host community expressed displeasure over the attack by the soldiers, adding that they were deployed by the firm to humiliate them.

The President, Land Owners Youths Association, Chikordi Ojims, said, “The company has also refused to come for review of terms and conditions by which they acquired land for N5,500 per plot.”

Ojims threatened that the youths would continue the protest if the matter was not properly resolved.

The men of the Rumuji Police Division were said to have calmed the youths down and invited the protesters and the company for a meeting.

It was gathered that the protesters were told to put their demands in writing and submit same to the company, which the youths agreed to do.

Representatives of the company declined to speak on the development.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer for the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rivers State, Col. Aminu Ilyasu, promised to speak on the incident later.