Activities of oil thieves have yet to abate in the creeks of Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated on Thursday.

He bemoaned the activities of oil bunkers despite several sustained destructions of their hardware’s by security operatives.

Okowa, however, observed that measures were being put in place to stop the activities of the oil thieves.

Speaking while addressing journalists on the outcome of the security council meeting held on Wednesday at Government House Annexe in Warri, Okowa expressed relief in the reduced activities of kidnappers and other crimes in the state.

He described the development as the result of collaboration in information sharing among security agencies in the state.

“Every two weeks, we sit with security chiefs to analyse security situation in the state.

“Today, it was heart-warming to note that issues of kidnapping and other security challenges came up, it was discovered that they are on downward trend,” the governor noted.

He assured that his administration would continue to encourage the good working relationship between the security agencies, just as he commended traditional and other community leaders for collaborating with the state government to continuously engage the youth to sustained peace in the state.

Deputy Governor Burutu Otuaro and other government functionaries as well as heads of different security agencies in the state attended the meeting.