A former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said he will not appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry investigating his administration’s management of the state’s finances during his administration.

Dr Fayemi’s lawyer, Chief Rafiu Balogun, stated this while appearing for him during the commission’s sitting on Wednesday.

Chief Balogun said he was entering a “conditional appearance” of “appearance in protest” for his client, and explained that although Fayemi, the current Minister of Mines and Steel Development received summons of the panel, he would not appear in view of circumstances he said predated the constitution of the panel.

Balogun applied to make an oral application but was advised by the Commission Chairman, Justice Silas Oyewole, to make a formal application in line with the rules of the panel.

The panel, however, ordered Balogun to file an application excusing the former governor from appearing on Monday, September 11.

The panel also ordered the appearance of Commissioner for Finance during the Fayemi administration, Mr Dapo Kolawole, to appear before it on September 11.

This was after Balogun had prayed for an adjournment for Kolawole, who was summoned to give evidence on Wednesday.

Counsel for the panel, Mr Sunday Bamise, had earlier claimed that a lawyer, Mr Ibrahim Olanrewaju, received the summons on behalf of Kolawole, a claim which was denied by another counsel, Mr Adeoye Aribasoye.

Aribasoye argued that he, Olanrewaju and Mr Tajudeen Akingbolu announced appearances as “observers’ at the last sitting of the panel and never appeared for Fayemi and Kolawole and never received processes on their behalf.

Justice Oyewole said record before the panel showed that Olanrewaju signed to receive the summons on Kolawole’s behalf which may not be to the knowledge of Aribasoye.

He said the panel was on a “fact-finding mission and not raised to crucify anybody.”

The counsel explained that the ex-commissioner was not properly served.

Other parties which appeared at Wednesday’s sitting were CASA Nigeria Limited, Securities and Exchange Commission, Jichengi Yuyan Limited and officials of Ministry of Works and Transportation.