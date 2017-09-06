Osun State Government has declared that it cannot meet the demands of striking doctors in the state appealing to them to put the interest of the people at heart in the demands from the government.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration while speaking at the flagging off of long lasting insecticidal nets replacement campaign held in Osogbo.

He said it would be amounted to chaos to single out doctors for special treatment in the civil service.

It would be recalled that doctors in the state has declared indefinite strike action before the national secretariat of the union went of national strike.

Doctors had rejected the modulated salary structure being paid to workers in the state by the administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola dissociating the NMA from the negotiation reached between the government and stats NLC.

They argued that doctors must be paid their full salary insisting that anything short of this would not be acceptable to them.

Doctors were also demanding upgrading of the health facilities in all health institutions across the state.

But Aregbesola who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Grace Laoye-Tomori, at the programme appealed to striking doctors and health givers to return to their duty posts admonishing them to put the people’s interest above personal emoluments.

He said every profession has social responsibility duty and calling to serve the people with honour and integrity.

Aregbesola said modulated salary structure in the state was arrived at after careful deliberation and concurrence of all the unions, including representatives of the government, workers, retirees and doctors.

“It would therefore amount to an invitation to chaos to single out the doctors for special treatment. We regard all the workers as important and will not look down on some while caressing others and showering them with special treatment”, he noted.

The Governor therefore appreciated the efforts of the State Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Society for Family Health in the distribution of treated mosquito nets in the state.