The Osun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday said it recorded 16 deaths from 26 road accidents in August.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Anthony Oko, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo.

Oko said that 26 road crashes occurred in the state during the month under review which resulted in the death of 16 people.

According to him, 280 people were involved in the 26 crashes, 173 of them sustained different degrees of injury.

- Advertisement -

He attributed the cause of such crashes to speed limit violation by motorists and failure to comply with the traffic rules and regulations.

Oko said that the command intensified its radio and television sensitisation programmes including rallies to enlighten the public on road-related matters in the month under review.

The FRSC commander called on motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good working condition and always comply with traffic laws to stay alive.

Oko said that the command had also issued about 1,093 driver’s licences to qualified motorists in August.