Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that the Federal Government was seriously considering dredging the River Benue and constructing drainages along the river banks to mitigate the effect of flooding in Benue State.

Osinbajo stated this, on Wednesday, in Makurdi, while in the state for an on-the-spot assessment of the recent flood which affected 21 out of the 23 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the Makurdi International Market where the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were currently being camped, the Vice President noted that President Muhammadu Buhari was very concerned about the flood and seeking ways to stop it once and for all.

His words, “We are here on behalf of the President who has been very concerned about the flood and how to stop it once and for all and that is why he is seeking for realistic solutions.”

While commending the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for putting in place a befitting medical services at the IDP camp to cater for the medical needs of the flood victims, Osinbajo assured those who were affected by the flood of adequate attention by government.

Earlier in a welcome address, Governor Samuel Ortom commended the Federal Government for the concern shown through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in rapidly responding to the flood situation in Benue.

Ortom pointed out that aside from eight trucks of relief materials earlier delivered to the state by the Federal Government, he was aware that five more were still on the way.

He also thanked the Nasarawa State Government for donating four trucks of relief materials to assist the state.

The governor, however, enjoined the Federal Government to look beyond sending relief materials to the state by ensuring the dredging of River Benue as well as the completion of the Wurukum-Idye River Basin-Assembly Quarters Drainage system, which was started during the administration of former Governor George Akume, but later abandoned, was completed.

Areas visited by the Vice President included the Tor Tiv’s house, the IDP camp, Idye area as well as the SEMA Central Store located at the Industrial Layout area of the state.