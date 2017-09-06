A lawyer, Daniel Makolo has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to probe the death of Luka Andrew in custody of the Nigeria Immigration Service, saying he was tortured.

Andrew, an immigration officer was said to have been arrested by the police for being in possession of ammunition, but he was later released to the NIS in whose custody he died shortly after.

Makolo, who is also an immigration officer, stated that the deceased was healthy when he was released to the NIS last month, adding that he died as a result of injuries he suffered from torture by the NIS personnel.

An autopsy report made available to our correspondent on Wednesday indicated that Andrew suffered “cardiopulmonary arrest caused by acute kidney injury.”

The autopsy report signed by Dr. D. M. Yasika of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, said the immigration officer died on August 4, 2017.

Makolo in his petition dated August 28, contended that Andrew was not given fair hearing while in ‘NIS detention,’ alleging that he was denied access to his family, food and medication while being tortured.

- Advertisement -

The petition read, “While police investigation was going on, the Nigeria Immigration Service Comptroller-General, Muhammed Babandede requested the police to release the suspect and thereafter, it is on record that the service took him healthy into detention camp.

“There is need to investigate the service and cause an independent audit of NIS arms and ammunition found with the deceased by the police for which he was arrested, detained and subsequently released to his ultimate demise.”

The lawyer accused the NIS of detaining individuals without court orders, stressing that this is against any known law in the country.

The NIS officer also accused the service of hounding him over baseless allegations, adding that his efforts to get justice had proved abortive.

The NIS spokesman, Sunday James, in his reaction said the service was handling the matter through its legal department.

“Let’s leave this issue (Andrew’s death) to the justification of the legal system that is operating in this country where every issue is being tabled; Let decision be taken by those who are appropriately responsible for it,” he said.