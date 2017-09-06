The Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) on Wednesday said it had arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly posing as a bureau-de-change operator to defraud several persons of N700 million.

The unit’s spokesman, ASP Audu Lawal, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the suspect was arrested in Ghana through the collaborative efforts of the PSFU and the Ghanaian Police.

“I want to advise the public to desist from patronising unregistered bureau-de-change operators for foreign exchange (forex) and other transactions.

“This suspect falsely presented herself to her victims as a commissioned agent to some manufacturers overseas and provider of forex services.

“She allegedly collected the sum of N700 million into her designated domiciliary accounts named Reoworld Enterprises and Willyrich International Business Services in one of the new generation banks,’’ Lawal said.

He said that the suspect failed to remit the money paid into her accounts to the victims’ overseas business partners and relocated to Ghana where she was allegedly enjoying the ill-gotten proceeds.

According to the PSFU spokesman, all the monies collected from victims were deposited into the two company bank accounts from where she transferred it to other accounts.

Lawal said that further investigations led to the arrest of account holders of both Reoworld Enterprises and Willyrich International Business Service whose bank details were used in committing the crime.

He said that the suspect was also wanted by other financial crime agencies such as the EFCC and INTERPOL for other financial crimes.