The Board of Regents of Landmark University, Omu Aran, has appointed Prof. Adeniyi Olayanju as the substantive vice-chancellor of the institution.

He is the third vice-chancellor of the six-year-old tertiary institution, which was established on March 21, 2011.

Olayanju’s appointment was contained in a statement released by the institution’s Corporate Affairs Unit and made available on Wednesday.

The board has as Chairman, Dr. David Oyedepo, who is also the Chancellor of the institution.

According to the statement signed by the board’s Secretary, Mr. Temidayo Eseyin, Olayanju’s appointment took effect from August 1.

The statement said the appointment of the new vice chancellor was sequel to the recall of Prof. Aize Obayan, the immediate past vice-chancellor, by the Living Faith Foundation, the proprietor of the institution.

It stated that the choice of Olayanju was a result of a credible process that certified his competence with proof, in line with the agrarian mandate of the university.

The institution also announced the appointment of Dr. Azubuike Ezenwoke as its new Registrar, succeeding Mr. John Izebere.

Olayanju was, until his appointment, the immediate past Dean of Student Affairs, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

The statement said Olayanju is an active member of many institutions and societies such as the Nigerian Institute of Agricultural Engineers and the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

The new vice chancellor is also a member of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology and Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria.

Ezenwoke, on the other hand, has a PhD in Computer Science.

He was also the immediate past Dean of Student Affairs, Covenant University, Ota, Ogun, and had been adjudged the youngest university Registrar in Africa.

Meanwhile, Olayanju, in a remark, reiterated his commitment to the institution’s agrarian revolution initiative aimed at fighting hunger and unemployment.

According to him, the university is occupying a significant position on the global education road map, with food security a global concern.