Chairman of Northern chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has admonished Christian political leaders in the country to emulate leadership style of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who he said did not betray President Muhammadu Buahari during his medical vacation abroad.

Rev. Pam, in a statement issued, in Jos, Plateau State, said Osinbajo was not carried away with political intrigues even when he was empowered to serve as acting President.

“Nigerian politicians, particularly Christians political leaders have a lot to learn from the leadership quality of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who did not show any form of desperation even when President Muhammadu Buhari was away for medical vacation.

“We observed with kind interest how he compose himself to handle serious issues that would have split the country if critical steps were not taken by him. He was loyal and refuse to deviate from the principles and programmes of his boss and I think, this is the attitude and average politician in Nigerian need to have.”

Rev. Pam salute the courage and resilience of Prof. Osinbajo in handling issues of agitation across the country, Arewa Youth quit notice to Igbos from the north, Biafra agitation, militancy in the South-South and the clamouring for the division of the country.

He said Christian in the north are happy that with the role Osinbajo played in maintaining peace and unity when Buhari was away and appreciate God for safe return of the president to move on with the anti-corruption crusade.

The clergy urged the President to bring on board economic policies that will ease hardship and suffering of average Nigerians and enthrone desirous dividend of democracy to the people.

He also commended President Buhari for the selection of Osinbajo as his running mate in 2015 and urged other politicians to emulates him if given opportunity to serve in any capacity.

Rev. Pam called for fervent prayers and wisdom for the president to enable him excel in the fight against corruption and insecurity in the country.