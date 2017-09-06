The organized Labour in Kogi State has issued a one week ultimatum to the Kogi State Government to pay it’s workforce full salary in order to further sustain the industrial peace and harmony in the state.

Labour unions comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Public Service Joint Negotiating Council (PSJNC) gave the warning in a bulletin dated September 5th which was issued on Wednesday.

The Bulletin which was signed by all the union Chairmen in the State State described the purported half salaries paid to workers by the Government as Salah Gift, demanding for the full payment of July salary on or before Tuesday, 12th September 2017.

According to the bulletin, “Comrades, it is no longer news that government has made good her threat of reducing our salaries to 50% and 40% for state workers and local government workers/teachers respectively.

“That the organised labour derived recurrent wage bill of N3.1 Billion from the government’s presentation to the organised labour during our meetings on 29th and 30th of August 2017.

“We wish to bring to your notice that government in response to our correspondence on this matter has now brought down the monthly wage bill of the state from the earlier N3.1 billion to N2.6 billion.

“Comrades, if the N2.6 billion being quoted now by government as July 2017 wage bill is sacrosanct, and if the monthly allocation that accrued to the State from the Federation Account without the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) shared in the month of August 2017 stands as N2.6 billion as presented to the organised labour during the said meeting on this matter, we then wish to ask; why the percentage payment of salary even when government could further access some funds from its IGR for other government expenditure(s)?”

The union also challenge the government to come out and tell the public what happened to the allocation Kogi State received in the month of June 2017 without mentioning the previous months.

It, however, assured workers that the organised labour still maintain its stance on “NO PERCENTAGE/HALF SALARY AS PROPOSED BY GOVERNMENT.”