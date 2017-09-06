The management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)‎ and a civil society organisation, Bayelsa Patriotic Watch (BPW), are currentlyat loggerheads over alleged diversion of projects originally earmarked for the state.

While the BPW is alleging that NDDC is diverting many vital projects meant for Bayelsa to Akwa Ibom state, the agency on its part, said the claims were untrue.

President of BPW, Mr Empire Otuzi, in a statement, he issued on Wednesday, alleged that the NDDC management was diverting the projects to Akwa Ibom State. ‎

“The organisation wonders why the management will not focus on its primary assignment and not abuse its powers. NDDC is whitewashed with abandoned and white elephant projects because of such sharp practices, thus defeating the aim of setting up the agency.

“NDDC is a successor body set up since year 200 to address the twin issues of environmental degradation and underdevelopment in the region. These two issues have remained a mirage since the board was introduced.”

Spokesman of NDDC, Mr. Ibitoye Abosede, said claims made by the group were untrue. He maintained that the said projects which the group said had been diverted, had already been commissioned.

“It is a fake group. They do not have any known address and whatever they are saying is not true. Ignore what they are saying and do not bother to take them serious. They are fake and should not be taken seriously,” Abosede said.