



One thousand, one hundred and fifty- six male and female corps members, on Monday, commenced a three-week orientation course at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Sagamu camp in Ogun State.

The 1,156 corps members for the 2021 Batch A Stream 1 orientation comprise 587 males and 569 females.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Sagamu International Stadium, Dr. Belinda Faniyi, the State Coordinator welcomed the corps members for a safe trip to the camp and excellent performances archived in the various tertiary institutions that qualified them for the call-up.

She charges the corps members to embrace the platform as it provides opportunities for self rebuilt in the service of their fatherland and humility.

She said: “My dear compatriots in service, this swearing-in ceremony, which is the height of the orientation course marks a significant phase in your lives, as you will be exposed to lectures on subjects, skill acquisition training, physical exercise, paramilitary exercises, games and sports, and other social activities of the scheme.





She explained the orientation was, ” Aimed at preparing you for leadership positions that will make you a role model for upcoming youths and generations. You should, therefore, be committed to all camp activities, rules and regulations,” she added.

She lauded the positive impact of the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on corps members’ welfare and the standard at the camp.

“Ogun State NYSC orientation camp has been adjudged the best nationwide. This has been made possible by our casting Governor who continues to ensure that the camp and the state remain conducive and secured for corps members.”

Faniyi enjoined the corps members to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 pandemic health protocols, saying the coronavirus bug had altered the way and manner things are done globally.

“It is also pertinent to regularly observe physical and social distancing from the next person including the usage of facemasks at all time” adding that “Anyone caught flouting the directive will be decamped immediately.”

The highlight of the low key swearing-in ceremony was the administration of the oath of allegiance on the corps members by the Chief Justice of Ogun State, Hon. Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu represented by Hon. Justice N.I. Agbelu.