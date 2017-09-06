The high-profile individuals who are reportedly being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) include former governors, ex-ministers, justices and an ex-first lady.

According to PUNCH, not less than 100 high-ranking public officials and persons who served in the Goodluck Jonathan administration are in a list seen by its reporters.

The list was said to have been sent to Abubakar Malami, the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, by the EFCC.

The investigations on the high profile persons were said to have been instigated by petitions, whistle blowers and through intelligence gathering.

Here is the list in full.

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi

Idris Wada, former governor of Kogi

Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom

Jonah Jang, former governor of Plateau

Ali Modu Sherriff, former governor of Borno

Lucky Igbinedion, former governor of Edo

Patience Jonathan, wife of former president Goodluck Jonathan

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of finance

Kayode Fayemi, minister of solid minerals development

Diezani Alison-Madueke, former minister of petroleum

Mohammed Adoke, former attorney general of the federation

Bala Mohammed, former FCT minister

Stella Oduah, ex-minister of aviation

Godsday Orubebe, former minister of Niger Delta affairs

Alison Madueke, retired rear admiral and Diezani Alison-Madueke’s husband

Reuben Abati, ex-special adviser to the president on media and publicity

Doyin Okupe, former senior special assistant to the president on public affairs

Abdullahi Dikko, former comptroller-general of Customs

Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria

Uche Secondus, former acting chairman of the PDP

Bello Fadile, a retired colonel who served under Sambo Dasuki, former NSA

Abdul Kafarati, a justice

Mohammed Tsamiya, a retired justice