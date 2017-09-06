The high-profile individuals who are reportedly being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) include former governors, ex-ministers, justices and an ex-first lady.
According to PUNCH, not less than 100 high-ranking public officials and persons who served in the Goodluck Jonathan administration are in a list seen by its reporters.
The list was said to have been sent to Abubakar Malami, the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, by the EFCC.
The investigations on the high profile persons were said to have been instigated by petitions, whistle blowers and through intelligence gathering.
Here is the list in full.
Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti
Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi
Idris Wada, former governor of Kogi
Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom
Jonah Jang, former governor of Plateau
Ali Modu Sherriff, former governor of Borno
Lucky Igbinedion, former governor of Edo
Patience Jonathan, wife of former president Goodluck Jonathan
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of finance
Kayode Fayemi, minister of solid minerals development
Diezani Alison-Madueke, former minister of petroleum
Mohammed Adoke, former attorney general of the federation
Bala Mohammed, former FCT minister
Stella Oduah, ex-minister of aviation
Godsday Orubebe, former minister of Niger Delta affairs
Alison Madueke, retired rear admiral and Diezani Alison-Madueke’s husband
Reuben Abati, ex-special adviser to the president on media and publicity
Doyin Okupe, former senior special assistant to the president on public affairs
Abdullahi Dikko, former comptroller-general of Customs
Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria
Uche Secondus, former acting chairman of the PDP
Bello Fadile, a retired colonel who served under Sambo Dasuki, former NSA
Abdul Kafarati, a justice
Mohammed Tsamiya, a retired justice