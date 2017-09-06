The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadijat Ibrahim, on Tuesday called on Nigerian pilgrims to improve on their sanitation during core Hajj activities in Muna and Muzdalifah.

The minister made the call while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the just concluded Hajj rite in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

She said that the general cleanliness in Muna and Arafat was necessary to avoid the spread of contagious disease, adding that toilet and other facilities should be kept clean always.

The minister called on state pilgrims welfare boards and agencies to educate pilgrims on how to use toilets and other facilities to guard against abuse.

She decried shortage of tents, adding that the ministry would work closely with all stakeholders to improve on the general welfare of pilgrims.

“I stayed in Muna with pilgrims for a while. I feel I should stay at the level that everybody is, so that I can feel what people are feeling.

“I did that intentionally so as to see where there were lapses, probably these lapses will be addressed as soon as possible.

“While I was staying with the pilgrims in Muna, I observed that there were no enough tents for our pilgrims.

“These are the things that we are going to look into; we are not going to disregard this because that is why we are here.

“We need to see that these things are improved upon in the next year Hajj operation. The authorities that are involved in the management of Hajj will be informed.’’

The minister, however, commended Saudi authority for its tireless efforts and assistance to all from around the world, saying that all stakeholders had done very well.

She also applauded the Saudi authority’s plan to transport the “meat of sacrifice’’ to Nigeria with a view to distribute it to the Internally Displaced Persons.

The minister pledged to ensure transparency and accountability in the process of sharing the meat to the target beneficiaries.