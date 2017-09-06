Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has said his first son, Mr Ahamefula Okorocha, is alive, strong and healthy, contrary to rumours on the social media of his death in London.

Okorocha who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, said those behind the false report of the death of his son were agents of Satan.

Okorocha said contrary to the death wish of some “evil elements”, the young engineer was doing very well in his profession.

“How could anybody ever wish his fellow human death; this is strange and we all must discourage this kind of insinuation.

The governor added that he traveled oversea earlier this year for a business trip after announcing plans to relocate Ekeukwu Owerri market and it was rumoured that he had died.

He added that two weeks after the relocation of the market, the same rumour equally emanated that his son was dead.

“God is the giver of life and nobody can determine how God does his things,” he said.

He advises the should disregard the false report.