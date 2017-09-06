The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, on Tuesday said the state government will access the $60m loan from the World Bank for rural roads across the state.

He stated that the fund would be specifically utilised to deploy infrastructure to agrarian communities to ease movement of agricultural produce with a view to improving the state economy.

Ahmed spoke in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during a Sallah homage paid to him by traditional rulers from Kwara North, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abdulwahab Oba.

The governor also said the Federal Executive Council had approved the rehabilitation of Share-Patigi Road.

He stated that the old Ilorin-Jebba Road was currently undergoing rehabilitation while works on the Tsaragi-Shonga Road would soon start.

The governor, who applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for making the state feel federal presence, also appealed to the Federal Government to make funds available for the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation of federal roads in the state especially the Kaiama-Kishi Road.

He promised a major rehabilitation of roads in Kwara North, saying that the region was known for its agricultural activities.

- Advertisement -

Ahmed said, “Agriculture is a major critical sector for the diversification of the economy which is receiving the needed attention of the Federal Government.

“The state will also continue to partner others in providing infrastructure to support agric-business in the state.”

The governor called on traditional rulers in the state to be part of advocate for local government councils in the state to look beyond federal allocation to meet their statutory responsibilities.

He said, “The federal government has shown the lead in diversification of the nation’s economy by encouraging investment in agriculture.

“Every other arm of government should follow this laudable initiative of the government. The state will continue to give support to agriculture as another source of revenue generation.

The governor restated his commitment to ensure that all sections of the state were duly represented in appointments of key government functionaries and distribution of social amenities and infrastructural facilities.

Earlier, Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Chatta-Umar, had thanked the governor for his continuous support for the people of Kwara North especially in appointments and provision of infrastructure.