The Federal Government has directed Chief Medical Directors of Federal Hospitals to immediately engage the services of locum doctors, to augment the services of Consultants, pending the resolution of the ongoing strike by the resident doctors.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, made this known in a statement issued by Mrs Boade Akinola, Director, Media and Public Relations on Tuesday in Abuja.

The directive was contained in a circular dated Sept. 5, addressed to all CMDs/MDs of Federal Tertiary Health Institutions across the country.

According to the minister, the directive was an attempt by the government to reduce the increased work load of Consultants, NYSC doctors and House Officers, thereby preventing reduction in quality of service delivery to patients.

“This new directive was to further provide additional support for the Federal Government hospitals, to strengthen service delivery.

“The government is committed to fulfilling the mandate of providing health for its citizens no matter the circumstances we find ourselves,” Adewole said.

The Minister had earlier approved the use of Armed forces, Police and Federal Road Safety health facilities in ensuring continuous provision of health care services in the Federal Hospitals.