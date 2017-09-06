The Committee on True Federalism set up by the All Progressives Congress has called on members of the public to submit memoranda to it.

The Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led 10-member committee asked Nigerians to make their voices heard by making submissions which will form part of deliberations at zonal public hearings at dates, venues and times to be made public later.

This was contained in an advertorial published in some national dailies on Tuesday.

The advertorial was signed by the Committee Secretary, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi.

He explained that the committee was saddled with the responsibility of reviewing all the ideas variously referred to as “True Federalism,” “Restructuring,” “Devolution of Powers,” Regionalism,” and “Resource Control” and articulating and aligning the public position with the party’s manifesto and campaign promises.

Adetunmbi explained that pursuant to its mandate, the committee was calling for the submission of memoranda from members of the public, political parties, professional associations, faith-based and other civil society organisations.

Issues listed for consideration include: creation/merger of states, derivation principle, devolution of powers, federating units, fiscal federalism and revenue allocation.

Other issues listed include: form of government, land tenure system, local government autonomy, power sharing and rotation, resource control, type of legislature and any other matter Nigerians feel should be considered.

The Committee Secretary said, “The committee especially solicits and welcomes contribution from youths across Nigeria whose future, more than that of any other segment of the society, will be most impacted by the issues being canvassed.

“Contributors are free to address one or more of these issues being canvassed. Contributors are free to address one or more of these issues and provide the basis for their comments and recommendations.”

The Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee of the APC had on July 29, 2017 announced the setting up of the committee in response to public pressure on the issue.

Apart from El-Rufai and Adetunmbi, other APC leaders listed as members of the committee are Governors Rauf Aregbesola (Osun State), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano State), Simon Lalong (Plateau State), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun State), and a former Edo State governor, Oserheimen Osunbor.