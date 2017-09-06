The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, tasked ambassadors-designate to Japan and Malaysia to work out plans towards strengthening the relationship between Nigeria and the two countries to boost job creation and improve the agriculture sector.

The envoys-designate diplomats are Professor Mohammed Yisa and Alhaji Nurudeen Mohammed, both indigenes of Kwara State.

They were former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly and Commissioner for Finance, respectively, from Kwara North.

Saraki threw the challenge at the two envoys-designate in his Ilorin residence while receiving a delegation from Kwara North, led by Etsu of Pategi, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar, who were on a thank-you visit to him over the two appointees from the area.

Saraki noted that the two countries Yisa and Mohammed were deployed to are very crucial on the world political and economic stage and also strategic to Nigeria’s development.

Earlier, the head of delegation, Etsu of Pategi, had said they were at Saraki’s residence to appreciate his support for the two appointees, saying it was the first of its kind in the history of a senatorial district in Kwara State.

He also commended the Senate President for the award of Share-Tsaragi-Pategi Federal Road, which he believed will improve the business, economic and social status of the adjoining areas. He also expressed delight over Saraki’s victory at Code of Conduct Tribunal, saying it was as a result of answered prayers.