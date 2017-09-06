Music icon, Innocent Idibia, on Tuesday called on fellow entertainers to support the flood victims in Benue state.

The singer who’s known as 2baba also said he would organise a concert to raised funds for the victims.

Idibia, popularly known as Tuface, told NAN in Makurdi that the concert would be organised in Makurdi in December to raised funds for the victims.

“I really wished I could do more for the victims,” he said.

“I have a concert ongoing in Jos for the victims of Boko Haram insurgency, but we will try to organise one around December to raised funds for flood victims in Benue.

“The people I saw at the camp are hardworking Nigerians who for no fault of theirs have found themselves without homes, food etc.

“Their situation is like the case of Boko Haram insurgency, where innocent citizens were killed and many suffering.

“As you can see, this can happen to anybody and none of the victims planned for it. So, we really need to assist them.

“I would like to use this opportunity to call on my colleagues in the music industry to please come to the aid of the flood victims in Benue.”

He also promised that the Tuface Foundation would continue to support the affected persons so long as they were in the camps.

The musician appealed to federal and Benue governments to provide drains in flood prone areas of the state to avoid future occurrence.

NAN reports that Tuface Foundation, in partnership with Fidelity Bank Plc and Love Idoko Activate Success Foundation donated relief materials worth millions of naira to the victims.