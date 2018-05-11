The Nigeria Police Force on Friday said it would adhere strictly to the Federal Character policy in the ongoing recruitment of additional 6,000 policemen in the country.

Mr Shuaib Gambo, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Finance and Administration, said this while speaking to newsmen shortly after he inspected the exercise at Police Officers Mess, Minna.

Gambo said that the force had already partnered with the Federal Character Commission, Police Service Commission, JAMB and the medical team for the exercise to ensure that only qualified candidates were recruited.

“The Inspector-General of Police had directed all DIGs to supervise the exercise in all the geo-political zones and to make sure that the exercise is hitch-free,” he said.

He said that during previous recruitments a good number of persons came up with various complaints.

“We have put in place measures that would ensure that due process is adequately followed.

The DIG, however, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the exercise and commended the officers involved in it.