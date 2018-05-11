Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said monitoring of projects being executed by his administration should be collective as the projects should stand the test of time.

The Governor dropped the hint on Friday when members Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) led by Engr Gabriel Isibeluo paid him a courtesy call at Governemnt House, Asaba.

Governor Okowa who stated that projects being executed by his administration are too numerous across the state, expressed confidence that the contractors handling the different projects are capable of delivering projects in line with job specifications.

While urging Deltans to freely reach him or his aides if they notice any project been executed shoddily, the Governor said “HOSTCOM is a voice to our various oil producing communities or communities that are impacted by oil, we will as a government, continue to partner with you, we hope HOSTCOM will be involved in the monitoring of our projects, we have a lot of projects across the state and I want to see my projects done rightly,” .

The Governor at the occasion emphasised that he does not interfere in the activities of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Developmental Commission (DESOPADEC), saying, “DESOPADEC has a lot of leaverage to do things on their own.”

He also, used the occasion to commend members of HOSTCOM for their desire to develop themselves thtough loan from the micro-credit scheme of his administration disclosing that the loans are given to cooperative societies with credible records.

The Governor urged HOSTCOM to instill in their members to maintain peaceful environment for economic activities to take place, saying, “we should work to consolidate on the peace that we have,we can say as at today, we are the highest oil producing state in the country because of the peace that exists in the state; we thank you for the collective roles you are playing for our economy to thrive.”

Evang. Isibeluo had in his speech, commended Governor Okowa’s administration for its developmental strides, assuring that HOSTCOM would continue to partner with government to achieve results.