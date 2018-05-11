The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has commiserated with the family of late Kano businessman and Islamic cleric, Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu, who died at the age of 93 in a London hospital on Tuesday.

The late Tijjaniyya Islamic sect leader died after a protracted illness.

Mrs Buhari, who arrived the deceased residence in Kano at about 1:30pm, prayed to Almighty God to grant the deceased paradise and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

She said that his demise was a great loss to humanity and the nation.

Mrs Buhari who was accompanied to the deceased residence by the wife of Kano state Governor Dr. Hafsat Ganduje and former Deputy Governor of Plateau, Mrs Pauline Tallen, prayed to Allah to grant him paradise.

She also prayed for the family to have the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding on behalf of the family, Abdulsamad Isyaku-Rabiu, extolled the good virtues of his late father.

Abdulsamad said that the deceased lived a life of service to humanity and was a pillar of support to the entire family.

He also expressed appreciation to the wife of the President and other Nigerians who had found time to commiserate with the family. The deceased is survived by his wives, 42 children amongst whom are his first son, Nafiu Rabiu; Founder & Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu and Chairman of IRS Airlines, Rabiu Isyaku Rabiu, among others.