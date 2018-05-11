The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Friday turbaned three prominent personalities with traditional titles including the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, who was turbaned as Baraden Kano.

The other two appointees are Aminu Ahmed Sadiq, a retired Assistant Comptroller of Customs as Zannah Kano and Habibu Bello Dankade as Fagacin Kano, respectively.

Speaking shortly after the turbanning ceremony, the emir said they were conferred with the titles in recognition of the spectacular roles they had been playing in promoting the ideals of the Kano Emirate Council over the years.

According to him, the three eminent personalities had proven their worth in contributing their quota toward the socio-economic and political development of the country in their respective field of human endeavour at the time when such contributions were most needed.

He pointed out that the Kano Emirate Council would continue to give honour to whom it is due stressing that the conferment of the titles would serve as a source of inspiration to those who might wish to emulate them.

The monarch counselled the appointees to continue to offer meaningful advice to the council and government on issues affecting the wellbeing of the entire people of the state in particular and the country general.

Among those who graced the turbanning ceremony include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

Other were Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Burutai, Chief of Air Staff, Saddiq Abubakar and Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi as well as other heads of various security agencies.

Also in attendance were emirs from different parts of the country, other traditional rulers from the state, politicians, religious and community leaders as well as members of the diplomatic corps among others.