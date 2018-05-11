The Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, yesterday, commended the renewed passion and commitment of Nigerians towards agriculture across various value chains.

Bagudu stated this at The Nation Newspaper First Summit on Food and Agriculture held in Abuja, where he said agriculture remains a major way to create employment and wealth, therefore applauded the warm embrace of agriculture by Nigerians for the past three years.

Also in his assertion the country now was at the verge of ending rice importation, which has been celebrated due to the mass production of the commodity.

He said: “We recognise that a tremendous achievement has been recorded under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari in the area of agriculture. Today, Nigeria is celebrating almost ending rice importation among others in a very small time.

“Agriculture is increasing being financed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for our farmers and our processors, and more people are being gainfully employed and generating more income.”

The Governor also noted that in all the States agricultural activities have tremendously increased as the governors continue to work hard by ensuring their States become food secured and poverty alleviated with various agricultural intervention policies and programmes.

“I think everywhere in Nigeria in almost all the 36 states, one can see visible increase in activity in various crops. Yields are going up; production and productivity are going up; more people are investing in agriculture.

“I think this the Nigeria we dream of so that agriculture will begin to produce and provide employment and generate income much more that we have in the past in the country”, he added.

Similarly, the Plateau State Governor, Solomon Lalong, disclosed who also spoke at the same occasion, disclosed that his administration has successfully secured a grant of $11 million from the African Development Bank to put in place some facilities and infrastructure for increased farm output the State.

“We have a strong focus on agriculture as a State and the people of Plateau are determined to move from over reliance on oil to agriculture.

“We have secured a grant from the African Development Bank to tune of $11 million and the processes are completed and they have started releasing the fund, facilities and infrastructure are going to be put in place in all over Plateau State for the production of potatoes”, he said.

Meanwhile, the orgzinisers of the event The Nation Newspaper in collaboration with Vintage Press honoured Gov Bagudu as well Gov Lalong with the ‘Award of Excellence of Service to Agriculture’.

Other State Governors awarded were, Kashim Shettima (Borno State), Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos State), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun State), Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa State), Samuel Ortom (Benue State), Aminu Tambuwa (Sokoto State), Willie Obiano (Anambra State), Godwin Obaseki (Edo State), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe State), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa State) and Sani Bello (Niger State).