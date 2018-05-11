The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos state.

The suspects were arrested after the anti-graft agency raided Club 57, a club in the Ikoyi area of the state.

The commission said some of the suspects abandoned their exotic vehicles and fled, disclosing that 10 cars were recovered in the operation.

“Operatives of the EFCC early this morning raided Club 57 in Ikoyi, acting on intelligence report of activities of suspected Internet fraudsters,” the EFCC said in a tweet.

“While some abandoned their exotic cars to evade arrest, some others resisted. 12 suspects were arrested, with 10 cars recovered.”