Mr Hakeem Fahm, Commissioner, Lagos state Ministry of Science and Technology, on Friday said some four million residents had registered and had their data captured by the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA).

Fahm made this known at the 2018 Ministerial Press briefing in commemoration of the third year of the administration of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that LASRRA is an agency under the Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology saddled with the responsibility of registering residents and issuing them residency cards.

According to the commissioner, LASSRA has an important role in providing reliable demographic database to assist in effective planning and allocation of resources in the state.

“LASRRA is committed to building a state that is robust and will continue to plan and deploy economic resources across the state.

“Society has become more mobile and the information held electronically about persons and services by government agencies and other bodies have substantially increased.

“There is a growing need to integrate the residents of Lagos State into government initiative to enable the services provided by government to be fully utilised and also provide an accurate picture for government policy and planning,” he said.

The commissioner said that special registration was carried out by mobile teams in some locations across the state during the period under review.

According to him, mobile teams are in place to register people in large business entities, factories, markets, churches, mosques, large housing estates and where people may not be able to reach the registration stations readily.

He emphasised that the state government had taken a bold step on data protection law, giving assurance that data collected by the government are safe.