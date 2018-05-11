President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Christian community in Nigeria over the passing of the General Secretary of CAN, Rev (Dr) Musa Asake.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a two paragraphs statement said, “The President, while commiserating with the family of the late Reverend, prays that God Almighty will comfort all those who mourn the departed, and grant his soul eternal rest.”

Asake had two weeks ago led a nationwide protest against the killing of Christians by herdsmen.

The protest was particularly triggered by the killing of two priests and members of a church by herdsmen.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, had in reaction to the position of CAN that the current administration poses a threat to democracy, advised it to stick to its religious duties.

Shehu had dismissed Asake’s allegation, saying the cleric could not substantiate it.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports of a press conference by the General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Musa Asake, in which he passed a judgement on the constitutionality of certain actions of the Muhammadu Buhari administration,” Shehu had said.

Shehu went on to say that: “Unfortunately, he could not cite any valid cases of constitutional violations. President Muhammadu Buhari’s government poses no threat to the country’s democracy and constitution.

“There are no cases of any violation of our sacred constitution and there will be none under this president.

“The respected religious leader should stick to his religious duties and leave politics for politicians.”