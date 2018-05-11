The Lagos State Government said on Friday that it had concluded plans to transform the Sabo Industrial Estate in Yaba into a technology hub and a silicon valley within 18 monhs.

The state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Hakeem Fahm, made the disclosure at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of the third year of the administration of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

Fahm said that the transformation meant that a new set of entrepreneurs and innovators would be raised to address the challenges confronting the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

“What we plan is a congregation of technology entrepreneurs and support service providers to serve as the platform for the conceptualisation, germination and penetration of Information Technology (IT) service to the state and Nigeria as a whole,’’ he said.

According to the commissioner, the government has set up a committee to work on the design and framework of the technology hub.

He said that the structure for the hub would be ready in 18 months.

“The hub will create an enabling environment for youths to showcase their talents, being future technology leaders.

“With the burgeoning youth population facing growing employment challenges, Lagos State saw the need to embrace software development and key into vast opportunities available therein.

“ This initiative will boost innovation and creativity among youths with soft skills knowledge.

Fahm said that the ICT hub would promote knowledge, employment generation, wealth creation and economic prosperity for Lagos State government and residents.

According to him, upon successful implementation of the ICT hub, Lagos state will become the catalyst for IT penetration and enabling in Nigeria and Africa.

The commissioner said that other achievements of the ministry included the redesigned and upgraded Lagos State Online Recruitment and Testing Portal.

“The newly upgraded portal is an enhancement on the previous one in order to accommodate new features.

“The portal provides an online platform for registration, selection, recruitment and testing of prospective job seekers.

“This system provides an online testing platform that permits the use of devices such as computers and mobile devices without the need for a testing centre.

“Over 1,500 local government staffers were recruited in November through the portal,’’ Fahm said.