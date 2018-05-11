President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said over 278 convictions of corrupt officials have been secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) between 2017 and first quarter of 2018.

The President made the disclosure in a message to the passing out parade of 314 cadets of the EFCC Detective Superintendent Course 7 for 2017/2018, held at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

Buhari, who was represented by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, said 189 convictions were secured in 2017 and 89, including that of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in the first quarter of 2018.

He congratulated the cadets for successfully completing their 13 months training and admonished them to be courageous in dealing with corrupt officials.

Buhari cautioned them to be upright, adding that “being officers of the EFCC does not confer immunity on you against arrest or prosecution as the only currency that can buy the career you seek in the EFCC is integrity, professionalism and resistance to corruption.”

He said that they must, therefore, live above board, resist all temptations, be contented with their salaries and allowance, or be haunted down and prosecuted.

The president also advised them to conduct investigations that are evidence laden and capable of gaining conviction in courts.

Buhari commended the Acting chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, for the achievements recorded in the fight against corruption, adding that for the first time, the nation is witnessing the trial of judges, senior lawyers, serving and retired officers and former ministers.

NAN reports that four cadets: T. E. Anene, T. M. Barigari, C. E. Opkara and H. A. Akigwa were recognized for exceptional performance during the course.